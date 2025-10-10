OYO parent PRISM appoints Ankit Tandon as Global COO, CEO Europe

ADVERTISEMENT
Travel-tech platform OYO’s parent company Prism has announced key leadership changes, elevating Ankit Tandon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company and CEO, Europe, while appointing Varun Jain as COO, Asia, according to a report by PTI news agency.
Currently, Tandon serves as CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, and Jain as COO, India at Prism. In his expanded role, Tandon will oversee Prism’s global business performance and operations, including brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others, according to a report by PTI. He will also lead the company’s businesses in Europe (including the UK) and the US, which comprises G6 Hospitality--the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6.
Additionally, Tandon will head Prism’s Vacation Homes business, which includes CheckMyGuest in France and MadeComfy in Australia.
The leadership reshuffle follows the company’s major corporate rebranding in September, when the IPO-bound firm renamed its parent entity from Oravel Stays to Prism.
Under the new structure, Puneet Yadav, UK Country Head, will report to Tandon, while Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality, will work closely with Tandon and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.
Meanwhile, Varun Jain will oversee PRISM’s listing business, Traum Ferienwohnungen, based in Germany.
Shreerang Godbole will continue as Chief Service Officer at Prism and will lead operations at DanCenter, oversee the integration and growth of MadeComfy (Australia), and collaborate with Tandon on US property operations.
The company has also appointed Shirish Damani as COO, Europe Homes & Hotels.
Prism currently manages a portfolio of hospitality and travel brands across 35 countries.