60% of marketers shift to holistic cross-media measurement: Nielsen

Globally, brands are spending billions on marketing campaigns across traditional and digital channels, yet only a fraction of these investments are being fully evaluated for tangible business outcomes. As per a report by Nielsen, cross-media measurement is increasingly becoming the industry standard, with 60% of marketers now incorporating both reach/frequency metrics and ROI in their evaluations.
While 85% of marketers express confidence in their ability to measure marketing ROI, just 32% actually apply a holistic approach that integrates both traditional and digital channels.
As per Nielsen’s latest report, The Marketing ROI Blueprint: Unlocking the Full Value of Marketing Investments, marketers are increasingly recognizing the importance of measurable impact over mere delivery metrics such as impressions or reach. The report reveals that 38% of marketers now prioritize business outcomes such as sales and ROI as their top measure of success, reflecting a broader shift toward data-driven marketing decisions.
The report also identifies opportunities for greater efficiency and effectiveness by integrating cross-media measurement and linking creative performance directly to tangible results.
One of the most significant findings of the report is the persistence of siloed measurement practices. For instance, 27% of marketers still track sponsorship activities separately rather than evaluating them as part of an overall campaign impact. This approach often leads to incomplete insights, preventing brands from fully understanding the contribution of each marketing channel to overall business results.
Creative accountability is another key focus highlighted in the report. Marketers are increasingly leveraging tools such as brand lift studies and sales lift analyses to connect the creative elements of campaigns directly to measurable outcomes. This shift allows brands to determine not only whether their messaging reaches audiences but also whether it drives desired behaviors such as purchases, sign-ups, or other conversions. By tying creative performance to quantifiable metrics, brands can optimize content for maximum impact and justify marketing investments with evidence-based results.
Furthermore, Nielsen stresses the importance of agile measurement strategies, enabling brands to respond quickly to changing market dynamics and shifting consumer behavior.
