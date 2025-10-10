TCS to create 5,000 new jobs in UK over next 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced plans to create 5,000 new jobs across the United Kingdom over the next three years. The announcement came alongside the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London. The London studio is TCS’ second such hub globally, following the opening of the New York Design Studio in September.
TCS has been a technology partner to UK enterprises for over five decades. The company said it has contributed £3.3 billion to the UK economy in FY2024, supporting about 42,700 jobs directly and indirectly across 19 sites in the country. Of these, around 15,300 employees work in technology roles such as engineering and data analytics.
TCS also reported a total tax contribution of over £780 million to the UK Exchequer in FY2024—equivalent, the company noted, to the salaries of more than 20,000 teachers.
“The UK is TCS’ second-largest market globally, making it central to our global investment strategy,” said Vinay Singhvi, Head – UK & Ireland, TCS. “The AI Experience Zone will help foster innovation in collaboration with UK businesses, ensuring we maintain a competitive edge in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. We are expanding our footprint across all four nations, investing in innovation, people, and skills.”
TCS’ ongoing investment strategy in the UK focuses on expanding delivery capabilities, strengthening innovation through R&D, and building a future-ready talent ecosystem. As part of this, TCS has launched the ‘Partnering for Skills’ initiative to reskill over 12,000 people for STEM-related jobs.
The new hiring announcement comes just a day after TCS reported a sharp reduction in its global headcount for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26). The company’s workforce stood at 593,314 employees, down from 613,069 in Q1 FY26—a net decline of 19,755 employees in a single quarter, driven by restructuring and attrition.
TCS CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal said the company has “released” around 1% of its mid- and senior-level workforce (approximately 6,000 employees) as part of the restructuring exercise.
“We have released about one per cent of our people at mid and senior levels whom we could not redeploy in suitable roles,” Kunnumal said, adding that TCS hired 18,500 employees in the just-ended quarter and honoured all job offers made earlier.