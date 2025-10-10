From Free Pads to Paid Leave: India’s most ‘Period-Friendly’ workplaces — Is your office on the list?

ADVERTISEMENT
Menstrual health in India has long been shrouded in stigma, often forcing women to navigate physical discomfort and emotional stress in silence. While initiatives like free sanitary pads in schools have made a dent in improving menstrual hygiene, the conversation has now shifted toward workplace inclusivity.
Recently, the Karnataka cabinet on October 9 approved one day of menstrual leave for women employed across various sectors, including garments and Information Technology (IT).
No National Mandate Yet!
Unlike some countries, India does not currently have a national law mandating menstrual leave for all women. However, a few state governments and private companies have pioneered policies.
Historically, Bihar led the way as early as 1992, granting two days of paid menstrual leave per month for government employees.
Odisha offers one day per month for female government employees under 55, while Kerala extended menstrual leave to female students in universities in 2023.
In 2024, Sikkim had implemented menstrual leave policies for its High Court employees and female students. The Sikkim High Court allows women in the registry to take 2-3 days of leave per month upon medical officer recommendation. While Sikkim University provides female students and staff with one day of menstrual leave per month.
Corporate India Steps Up
The Supreme Court has recently urged the central government to consider a model policy for menstrual leave. Meanwhile, several private companies have voluntarily adopted menstrual leave policies.
- Zomato offers 10 days of paid menstrual leave annually.
- Swiggy provides two paid days per month for female delivery partners.
- Byju’s provides up to 12 paid period leaves per year for women employees.
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has one paid day per month leave policy for women in engineering and construction divisions.
- Acer India gives one additional paid day per month under its “Matrika” policy.
- Orient Electric offers menstrual leave to employees.
- AU Small Finance Bank provides one additional paid day per month.
- Gozoop has one additional paid work-from-home day per month; among the first in India to implement menstrual leave in 2017.
While there is no national law yet, Parliament has seen multiple attempts:
* Menstruation Benefits Bill, 2017
* Women’s Sexual, Reproductive, and Menstrual Rights Bill, 2018
* Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022 — proposing three days of paid leave for women and transwomen during menstruation.
Countries like Spain, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Zambia, and Vietnam have implemented menstrual leave policies. Spain, for instance, grants up to three paid days per month, extendable to five days.