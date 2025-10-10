WhatsApp has quietly rolled out Apple’s Liquid Glass design for iPhone users

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp has quietly begun rolling out Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language to iPhone users, bringing a fresh and fluid interface to the popular messaging app. The change follows Apple’s iOS 26 update, which introduced the Liquid Glass user interface across the operating system last month.
While Meta has yet to officially announce the feature, several users on social media have reported seeing the new design on the latest iOS version of WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, the update is being rolled out to stable users under WhatsApp for iOS version 25.28.75, and will reach more users over the coming weeks.
A smoother experience
The Liquid Glass update enables WhatsApp to integrate dynamic transparency, depth effects and smooth, fluid animations — in line with iOS 26’s modern aesthetic.
The most noticeable change appears in the bottom navigation bar, which has been completely redesigned. It now features a semi-transparent, glass-like effect with subtle blue tones behind the content, creating a layered sense of depth. Each icon on the bar responds with gentle animations when tapped, giving the interface a more interactive and natural feel.
The glass-inspired design extends to other system tools such as the context menu and keyboard. WhatsApp has also adopted the native iOS keyboard, which now sports a translucent and reflective finish that blends seamlessly with the overall interface. The keyboard’s keys subtly interact with background content, creating a cohesive, immersive visual experience.
In addition, buttons throughout the app have been refreshed to align with the new design language, featuring fluid transitions and a contemporary appearance consistent with the iOS 26 style.
The rollout marks another step in WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to better integrate with Apple’s evolving design language, offering iPhone users a more unified and visually refined messaging experience.