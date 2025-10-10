Meta brings Hindi dubbing to Facebook and Instagram Reels with AI translation

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has expanded its AI-powered translation and dubbing feature for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, adding Hindi and Portuguese support to the existing English and Spanish options. The move significantly widens access for creators and audiences across India, Brazil, and other multilingual markets.
Announcing the update in a series of video clips, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “Big news for Reels: we're launching translations using Meta AI in more languages. It's available for Hindi, Portuguese, Spanish and English now — and we're working on adding more soon. Check it out!”
The feature, powered by Meta AI, automatically translates, dubs, and lip-syncs video content so that creators can reach audiences in different languages. It now supports four languages, with additional options planned for future rollout.
How Meta’s AI Translation Works
According to Meta, the system replicates a creator’s original voice tone and sound to produce translations that preserve authenticity across languages. It also includes an optional AI-driven lip-syncing feature, aligning mouth movements with the translated audio to create a more natural viewing experience.
Meta said the technology has been in development since its initial announcement in 2024, with creator feedback shaping its final design and usability.
Availability and Access
The AI translation feature is available free of charge to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all public Instagram accounts in regions where Meta AI is operational. Once activated, the tool automatically translates videos for international audiences.
Viewers can customise their experience by choosing preferred languages within settings. Each translated video will display a “Translated with Meta AI” label, and users can disable translations or switch back to the original audio from the three-dot menu under Audio and Language options.
With this expansion, Meta aims to make Reels more accessible and globally shareable, positioning its AI tools as a bridge between creators and audiences across linguistic boundaries.