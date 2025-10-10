Google brings Search Live AI Mode to India: How to turn it 'On' or 'Off' on your phone

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a new update for mobile users in India, offering a more interactive way to search called Search Live in AI Mode. The feature allows users to communicate with Google in real time using their voice or camera, rather than typing queries. India is the first country outside the US to receive the rollout, with support for both English and Hindi.
How Search Live Works
Search Live enables conversational interactions with Google. Users can ask questions verbally or show objects and scenes through their phone’s camera. The AI responds with spoken answers, and follow-up questions can be asked to continue the dialogue.
The feature is designed to assist in a variety of everyday tasks: following recipes, troubleshooting household issues, completing school assignments, or exploring new locations. Conversations continue in the background, allowing users to switch between apps, and previous interactions can be reviewed via AI Mode history.
How to Enable and Use Search Live
Activating Search Live is simple:
Open the Google app on your phone.
Tap the Live icon below the Search bar.
Follow on-screen instructions if using it for the first time.
Use your voice by tapping Mute to stop the microphone or Unmute to resume; say “stop” to interrupt Google’s response.
To use your camera, tap the Video icon and show Google what you want it to analyse.
Tap Exit to end the session.
Users can switch between AI Mode and live conversation at any time by tapping the Live icon, or launch a Search Live session directly from Google Lens.
How to Disable Search Live
If you prefer not to use the feature, Search Live can be turned off by disabling AI Mode. Visit labs.google.com/search and follow the instructions to deactivate it.
With this update, Google aims to make mobile search more interactive, intuitive, and responsive, particularly for users seeking hands-free or camera-assisted queries.