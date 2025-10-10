PepsiCo Q3 | Castrol India MD resigns | Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC for personality rights

ADVERTISEMENT
PepsiCo Q3: Snacks segment grows 2.5%, net revenue rises to $23.9 billion
Food and beverages major PepsiCo reported a 2.5% organic revenue growth in its snacks business for the third quarter of 2025. However, its international beverages franchise segment—which manages bottling and distribution of PepsiCo’s beverage brands outside North America—declined by 1% in the September quarter.
Over 250 Bira 91 employees demand founder Ankur Jain’s ouster amid financial turmoil and unpaid dues
More than 250 employees of B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira 91 craft beer, have petitioned the company’s board and top investors - including Japanese beverage major Kirin Holdings and Peak XV Partners - seeking the removal of founder and CEO Ankur Jain from the company’s management.
Centre allows Britannia, Apcos Naturals, and Medtronic to use old packaging inventories for three months
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has permitted three companies: Britannia Industries Ltd, Apcos Naturals Pvt Ltd, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd to use their old packaging inventories for a period of three months under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, citing the genuineness of their respective cases.
Castrol India MD Kedar Lele resigns; Saugata Basuray appointed interim CEO
Automotive lubricant manufacturer Castrol India on Friday announced that Managing Director Kedar Lele has resigned from the company, effective December 31, 2025.
Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC against misuse of image, deepfakes and fake endorsements
Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his image rights after discovering misuse of his photos and deepfakes on websites promoting real estate, astrology, and gambling. The court reserved its order on his takedown plea.
