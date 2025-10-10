Google rolls out carbon footprint tool for advertisers

ADVERTISEMENT
Tech giant Google has announced the rollout of Carbon Footprint for Google Ads, a new tool designed to help advertisers measure and manage the carbon emissions associated with their advertising activities, according to a media report.
Initially introduced earlier this year with limited access for select large advertisers, the service is now available to all advertisers.
The tool provides marketers with first-party data to track advertising-related emissions across Google's advertising platforms, including Display & Video 360, Search Ads 360, Campaign Manager 360, and Google Ads.
Additionally, the service offers detailed emissions breakdowns across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Ad Net Zero Global Media Sustainability Framework. These frameworks help estimate emissions across media channels using media industry and climate science standards, the report adds.