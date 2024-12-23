Ranjita Ghosh to be Wipro’s global CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Wipro Limited has named Ranjita Ghosh as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 1, 2025. She will report directly to Hari Shetty, Wipro's Chief Strategies & Technology Officer.
Ghosh succeeds outgoing CMO Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore other career opportunities outside Wipro Ltd.
"Ranjita Ghosh will assume her new role from February 1, 2025. In this role, she will lead all marketing activities for Wipro Limited across its geographies, shaping the company’s brand and contributing significantly to its growth," the company said in a press release.
Previously, as the CMO of Wipro’s Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, Ghosh supported its business objectives and success through a robust marketing, customer experience, and communications charter. Her work involved brand positioning and localisation, thought leadership, and managing influencer partnerships, with a focus on innovative marketing strategies and customer advocacy.
With nearly two decades of multifaceted experience in the global technology services sector, Ghosh has held numerous leadership positions in Sales, Business Development, Growth Marketing, Buyer Experience, and Ecosystem Partnerships. She has also managed marketing for a range of high-value portfolios, heading teams across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
On November 25, Wipro appointed Omkar Nisal as its new Europe Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Pierre Bruno. Bruno was the fourth big appointment after Srinivas Pallia took charge on April 6 from Thierry Delaporte to lead the $10.8 Billion global technology services and consulting company. Wipro has over 230,000 employees in six continents.