Pernod Ricard India’s Rs 864 crore advertising expenses backs FY25 market surge

Liquor major Pernod Ricard India has emerged as the country’s largest alcoholic beverage company, overtaking United Spirits Ltd, according to PTI citing data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The Paris-headquartered spirits maker recorded strong performance in FY25, with Pernod Ricard India (PRI) reporting a total income of Rs 27,663.56 crore, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase.

In comparison, Diageo India’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 27,276 crore in FY25, while its total income, including other income, was marginally lower at Rs 27,612 crore.

Pernod Ricard India, which owns brands such as Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Glenlivet and Jameson Irish Whiskey, posted a profit of Rs 1,734.59 crore in FY25, up 8% from Rs 1,605.99 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s expenditure on advertising and promotions rose marginally to Rs 864.16 crore during the year, compared with Rs 845.15 crore in FY24. Overall expenditure increased 2.23% year-on-year to Rs 25,321.33 crore.

Domestic sales contributed Rs 27,099.38 crore to the company’s revenue, while exports accounted for Rs 274.86 crore.

Pernod Ricard India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia, a step-down unit of French spirits giant Pernod Ricard. The company also owns the Seagram portfolio in India, which includes brands such as Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77 and Xclamat!on.

Last year, Pernod Ricard India divested its Imperial Blue portfolio to domestic liquor maker Tilaknagar Industries.

