Karnataka's Nandini takes on Amul in race to sponsor IPL champions RCB

IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to become the centre of a high-profile sponsorship tussle between India’s two largest dairy brands: Amul and Nandini, ahead of the 2026 season.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets its products under the Nandini brand, is exploring a title sponsorship and partnership with RCB for IPL 2026, intensifying competition with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s Amul, which was RCB’s sponsor last season.

KMF has reportedly floated a tender to appoint an agency authorised by IPL authorities to facilitate Nandini’s association as an official RCB partner. The proposed rights include the use of RCB’s name, logo and trademarks on product packaging, as well as in advertising and public relations campaigns during the IPL season.

As part of the proposed tie-up, Nandini plans to set up kiosks at RCB’s home matches during IPL 2026 to drive product promotion and on-ground sales within the stadium. The brand is also looking to leverage the RCB logo and players for digital promotions across platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook, alongside outdoor advertising, including hoardings and other large-format media featuring RCB players.

KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy told the news platform that the federation is keen to sponsor RCB as the team represents Karnataka. He added that KMF is looking to use Indian skipper Virat Kohli and two other RCB players for promotional campaigns.

Through the proposed association, KMF aims to accelerate Nandini’s expansion in key markets such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, leveraging the IPL’s nationwide reach.

Additionally, KMF has also floated a tender to promote the Nandini brand through digital gantry advertising at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, further strengthening its brand visibility strategy.

KMF has been scaling up its sports marketing efforts in recent years, having sponsored the Scotland and Ireland teams during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, along with partnerships in the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 19th edition of the IPL is scheduled to be held between March 26 and May 31.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 7:26 PM