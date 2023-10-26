comScore

How it Works

SEBI tightens grip around finfluencers; takes action against Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari

Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari allegedly provided investment advisory services without the required registration.

By  Storyboard18Oct 26, 2023 9:11 AM
SEBI tightens grip around finfluencers; takes action against Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari
As mentioned by SEBI, under the guise of educational training pertaining to the securities market, Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari was providing stock recommendations. (Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)

On October 25, finfluencer and educator Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari, who has a strong social media presence on platforms like Telegram, YouTube and X has been banned by SEBI for providing investment advisory services without the required registration.

Popularly known as ‘Baap of Chart’, he also has to refund Rs 17.20 crore, which as per SEBI’s order was earned through ‘illegal advisory service’. As mentioned by SEBI, under the guise of educational training pertaining to the securities market, Ansari was providing stock recommendations.

Additionally, he convinced investors to enroll in his courses which were provided through the ‘Baap of Chart’ application. The courses stressed upon strategies for investing in the securities market. This was followed by guaranteeing a certain yet a consistent profit, stated the media report. Once the investor proceeds ahead to purchase the course, he or she becomes a part of a private chat group. The chat group provides recommendations on ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ in the domain of securities.


Tags
First Published on Oct 26, 2023 9:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Power at play: The economics of gaming platform advertising

Power at play: The economics of gaming platform advertising

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: Brand as Gestalt - total impression of a brand explained

Marketing Mocktail: Brand as Gestalt - total impression of a brand explained

How it Works

Gender disparities widened in the film and streaming industry in 2022: Ormax Media

Gender disparities widened in the film and streaming industry in 2022: Ormax Media

How it Works

Explained: The rise of finfluencers and how guidelines for them evolved

Explained: The rise of finfluencers and how guidelines for them evolved

How it Works

‘Finfluencer’ openly flouts norms, implies over 11,000% in a year

‘Finfluencer’ openly flouts norms, implies over 11,000% in a year

How it Works

Asian Paints Q2 preview: Paint major to report moderate revenue growth on monsoon, delayed festive season

Asian Paints Q2 preview: Paint major to report moderate revenue growth on monsoon, delayed festive season

How it Works

Maruti hopes to sell 9300 cars every day until Diwali; Ola says it sold a scooter every 10 secs in navratri

Maruti hopes to sell 9300 cars every day until Diwali; Ola says it sold a scooter every 10 secs in navratri