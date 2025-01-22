            

Samsung’s JB Park: Competition makes us better

“Will ‘fruit company’ be the dominant brand forever? I don’t think so,” said Samsung’s Southwest Asia CEO JB Park.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2025 7:09 PM
Samsung is kicking off 2025 with a splash, announcing its first Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. The centerpiece of this highly anticipated showcase is the new Galaxy S25 lineup, which promises to deliver a significant jump in AI capabilities, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Speaking at a round table in San Jose ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked main event, Samsung Southwest Asia CEO JB Park shared the company's vision for AI and provided insights into India's evolving smartphone market.

Park highlighted that Indians are among the biggest adopters of artificial intelligence features, citing tools like "Circle to Search" that have gained rapid traction.

"Smartphones are at the center of AI evolution," Park said, emphasizing that every consumer electronics product from Samsung will eventually integrate AI.

While on-device AI is currently limited to premium devices, Park reiterated the company's intention to bring AI features across multiple price segments. "AI on smartphones will go across price categories, and step by step, it will go down the ladder," he remarked.

Beyond AI, Park noted how Indian consumers also prioritize lighter or thinner device designs. In addition, the company has observed a growing adoption of premium smartphones in India’s smaller towns.

To meet this demand, Samsung is ramping up its retail presence beyond metropolitan areas. Park revealed the brand’s plan to open more Samsung Experience Stores, including “Economy” versions (labeled SES - E stores) in smaller towns, aiming to double the current count of 400 by the end of 2025.

Despite facing stiff competition from both Apple in the premium segment and a host of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, vivo, and OPPO in the mid-range and budget categories, Park remains optimistic.

He sees competition as a positive force driving Samsung to innovate further. “Competition makes us better,” he said. “Q4 was challenging. We had hiccups, but instead of focusing on quarters, we are focused on longevity and how we want to develop for the India market. Will ‘fruit company’ be the dominant brand forever? I don’t think so.”


First Published on Jan 22, 2025 6:26 PM

