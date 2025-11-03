GCPL acquires men’s grooming brand Muuchstac to boost personal care portfolio

ADVERTISEMENT
In a bid to strengthen its Personal Care portfolio, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has acquired men’s grooming brand ‘Muuchstac’ via slump sale from Trilogy Solutions Private Limited on Friday.
Muuchstac recorded revenue (Ind AS) of approximately Rs 80 crore and EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs) of around Rs 30 crore over the twelve months ending September 2025.
According to GCPL, Muuchstac ranks among the top two brands in the online men’s facewash segment and among the top three overall, driven by its strong value proposition and online-first go-to-market strategy.
In a stock exchange filing, GCPL said the acquisition is expected to deliver strategic and financial benefits, particularly in the fast-growing men’s grooming category. GCPL plans to expand its presence in the premium skincare market.
“GCPL intends to leverage its pan-India distribution network, category expertise, and innovation capabilities to accelerate Muuchstac’s next phase of growth,” the company said.
“The brand’s strong resonance among younger consumers, high profitability, and proven digital execution model make it a powerful addition to our Personal Care portfolio. This acquisition enhances GCPL’s participation in the fast-growing men’s grooming segment and supports our vision of building a future-ready, innovation-led GCPL,” said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director & CEO.
The Indian facewash market, estimated at Rs 6,000–7,000 crore, is growing at 15–20% annually, driven by rising skincare awareness and a gradual shift from soaps to specialised formats. Within this, the men’s facewash segment—valued at approximately Rs 1,000 crore—is growing at over 25% per year, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in personal care. The ongoing upgradation from soaps to facewash, supported by higher disposable incomes and evolving grooming preferences, is expected to sustain strong demand momentum.