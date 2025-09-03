Shilpa Shetty's Bandra restaurant Bastian to shut operations amid Rs 60 crore fraud row

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing fresh controversy after being accused of defrauding over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal spanning 2015 to 2023, as per media reports.

While the couple navigates mounting legal troubles, Shetty announced another setback - this time in her entrepreneurial venture.

On social media, the actress revealed that her popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, would be closing its doors permanently.

Without citing the reason for the shutdown, Shetty penned an emotional note to her followers, describing the outlet as one of the city's most iconic destinations.

"This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow," she wrote.

Shetty added that the final evening would be dedicated to loyal patrons, promising a night of nostalgia and celebration.