            

SPNI names Rajaraman S as head - content strategy

Previously, Rajaraman S held the position of head - office of country manager, India at Disney Star.

By  Storyboard18Jan 7, 2025 9:48 AM
SPNI names Rajaraman S as head - content strategy
Rajaraman S began his career as an industrial trainee at Citibank, and then worked as a manager at Hari & Easwaran CAs. Then, he moved to Vijay Television as senior manager - finance, and then he moved to Star TV Network as assistant vice president - finance.

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) appoints Rajaraman S as head of content strategy. Previously, he held the position of head - office of country manager, India at Disney Star.

Rajaraman began his career as an industrial trainee at Citibank, and then worked as a manager at Hari & Easwaran CAs. Then, he moved to Vijay Television as senior manager - finance, and then he moved to Star TV Network as assistant vice president - finance. NDTV Imagine named him as the vice president - finance, and then he joined Hathway Cable & Datacom as chief operating officer - video business.

Rajaraman joined Asianet STAR Communications as executive vice president - strategy, and then The Walt Disney Company as the business head of Asianet. In this position, Rajaraman was also responsible for driving the content and communication strategy.


Tags
First Published on Jan 7, 2025 9:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

India Cement makes top management change following acquisition by Ultra Tech

India Cement makes top management change following acquisition by Ultra Tech

Brand Makers

2025: The Year Of...: Disrupting the traditional marketing funnel, says Britannia's Amit Doshi

2025: The Year Of...: Disrupting the traditional marketing funnel, says Britannia's Amit Doshi

Brand Makers

2025: The Year Of...: The rise of Gleamers, says Shuvadip Banerjee, CDMO, ITC Ltd

2025: The Year Of...: The rise of Gleamers, says Shuvadip Banerjee, CDMO, ITC Ltd

Brand Makers

Content is the new commerce: How brands are trading hard sells for storytelling

Content is the new commerce: How brands are trading hard sells for storytelling

Brand Makers

Table Space founder and CEO Amit Banerji passes away at 44

Table Space founder and CEO Amit Banerji passes away at 44

Brand Makers

Karnataka HC to hear ecomm cases | BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger | Abhishek Bachchan invests in ETPL

Karnataka HC to hear ecomm cases | BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger | Abhishek Bachchan invests in ETPL

Brand Makers

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO