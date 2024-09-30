StarQuik not in Q-commerce rat race | The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tata Group’s StarQuik not in Q-commerce rat race’, says K Radhakrishnan, Co-founder

The rise of Q-commerce platforms has created new opportunities for grocery shopping in the country, with multiple players entering the hyper-local fast delivery market to capture a portion of the growing consumer base. However, Tata Group’s StarQuik has planned to stay away from the Q-commerce game.

StarQuik was initially launched in Gurgaon in 2014 as GrocerMax by K. Radhakrishnan and Gaurav Juneja. It came under Tata’s aegis in 2017 when Tata Group sought to enter the e-grocery space. Shortly after, GrocerMax shut down in Gurgaon and shifted operations to Mumbai. The platform’s strategy of sourcing groceries from Star Bazaar and delivering them to consumers has been successful. StarQuik currently delivers groceries in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Celebrity-led brands in WROGN; faced with lackluster growth, consumer fatigue

India today hosts more than hundreds of celebrity brands (owned, co-owned, or in partnership), which seem to have experienced mixed successes.

Take for instance Virat Kohli’s youth fashion brand WROGN, which recently disclosed revenue from operations dropped by 29.2% to Rs 243.75 crore during FY24 as compared to Rs 344.3 crore in FY23. Or, Padukone's latest skincare brand 82°E, which reported a revenue of Rs 22.82 crore from operations in the first nine months of FY24— although a significant increase from the Rs 11 crore operating income in FY23-- but a loss of Rs 25.1 crore at the EBITDA level during the same period.

TRAI releases consultation paper on Digital Radio Broadcast Policy

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a Consultation Paper on "Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for private Radio broadcasters". At present, analogue terrestrial radio broadcast in India is carried out in Medium Wave (MW) (526-1606 KHz), Short Wave (SW) (6-22 MHz), and VHF-Il (88-108 MHz) spectrum bands. VHF-Il band is popularly known as FM band due to deployment of Frequency Modulation (FM) technology in this band.

All India Radio (AIR) - the public service broadcaster - provides radio broadcasting services in MW, SW and FM bands. Private sector radio broadcasters are licensed to transmit programs in FM frequency band (88-108 MHz) only. Digital Radio broadcasting will provide a number of advantages over analogue radio broadcasting.

The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President for a second term

Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.

Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

Kedar Lele to take over as Castrol MD on Nov 1

Kedar Lele, who led Unilever as executive director and head of sales and customer development, South Asia, is all set to join Castrol India as managing director, effective November 1, 2024.

Lele would take up the position of a vice president, Castrol India and South Asia from October 1, 2024, before assuming the position of MD, stated a media report.

He started his career in advertising as an account supervisor at Mudra Communications, and then went on to work at Monster.com and Kimberly Clark Lever.