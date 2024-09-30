The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President for a second term

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.
Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”
The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –
· Rana Barua – President
· Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
· Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary
· Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary
· Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer
Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:
· Avinash Kaul
· Malcolm Raphael
· Prasanth Kumar
· Mansha Tandon
· Ajay Kakar
· Sonia Huria
· Subramanyeswar S.
In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:
· Mayur Hola
· Pradeep Dwivedi
· Sagnik Ghosh
The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
· Ajay Chandwani
· Alok Lall
· Amitesh Rao
· Lulu Raghavan
· Ashit Kukian
· Raj Nayak
· Satyanarayan Raghavan
· Vikas Khanchandani
· Vaishali Verma
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.