      The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President for a second term

      Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 30, 2024 4:20 PM
      Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

      Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.

      The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –

      · Rana Barua – President

      · Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President

      · Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary

      · Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary

      · Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

      Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

      · Avinash Kaul

      · Malcolm Raphael

      · Prasanth Kumar

      · Mansha Tandon

      · Ajay Kakar

      · Sonia Huria

      · Subramanyeswar S.

      In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:

      · Mayur Hola

      · Pradeep Dwivedi

      · Sagnik Ghosh

      The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

      · Ajay Chandwani

      · Alok Lall

      · Amitesh Rao

      · Lulu Raghavan

      · Ashit Kukian

      · Raj Nayak

      · Satyanarayan Raghavan

      · Vikas Khanchandani

      · Vaishali Verma

      Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.


