            

      HUL's Kedar Lele to join Castrol India as Managing Director

      Prior to this, Kedar Lele led Unilever as executive director and head of sales and customer development, South Asia.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 29, 2024 6:25 PM
      Kedar Lele started his career at Unilever as a marketing manager for the ice cream department. At Kimberly Clark lever, as the head - sales and marketing, he led the sales and marketing function for Kimberly Clark Lever (joint venture of Hindustan Unilever & Kimberly Clark) based out of Pune. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Kedar Lele, who led Unilever as executive director and head of sales and customer development, South Asia, is all set to join Castrol India as managing director, effective November 1, 2024.

      Lele would take up the position of a vice president, Castrol India and South Asia from October 1, 2024, before assuming the position of MD, stated a media report.

      He started his career in advertising as an account supervisor at Mudra Communications, and then went on to work at Monster.com and Kimberly Clark Lever.

      He started his career at Unilever as a marketing manager for the ice cream department. While departing from HUL, Lele stated, "HUL is not a company but an institution. One that builds leaders. One that shapes character and personality, gives confidence and courage, teaches resilience and discipline. It fills its people with a sense of responsibility towards their teams, community, and environment. It also provides all the training, support, and opportunities to help the employees achieve their own potential and become the best version of themselves. So much that one can never repay the debt of this company. Only way is to pay it forward. Everyday."

      At Kimberly Clark lever, as the head - sales and marketing, he led the sales and marketing function for Kimberly Clark Lever (joint venture of Hindustan Unilever & Kimberly Clark) based out of Pune.

      As the functional leader, he managed the brand team for infant & feminine care businesses with end to end marketing responsibility.

      He also played an active role in building functional capability of the marketing resources across the South & East Asian Developing & Emerging Counties (SADEC) in Kimberly Clark network.


      First Published on Sep 29, 2024 6:01 PM

