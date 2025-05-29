Delhi HC questions Mohak Mangal | Virat Kohli splits from Puma | Google bets on India

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi HC questions YouTuber Mohak Mangal's "defamatory language" in "extortion" allegations against ANI
ANI is seeking Rs 2.10 crore in damages, a permanent injunction against Mangal, and directions for him to stop using the agency’s trademarks and remove the allegedly defamatory video.
Virat Kohli splits from Puma, yet still stars in their latest campaign. How?
Virat Kohli may have ended his high-profile ₹110 crore partnership with Puma, but the cricketer still shows up front and centre in the brand’s new RCB campaign - raising eyebrows and delivering punchlines.
Google bets big on India with launch of first D2C Pixel store outside US
This marks a significant evolution in Google’s India playbook, transitioning from a reliance on third-party platforms like Flipkart and Croma to now owning the entire purchase journey, from discovery to doorstep delivery.
Elon Musk steps down from Trump administration after criticising 'Big Beautiful Bill'
A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Musk's departure, which follows swiftly after his public criticism of President Trump’s flagship tax and immigration proposal—dubbed the “big beautiful bill.”
Unacademy faces major leadership shake-up as co-founder Gaurav Munjal steps down
Co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini step away from active roles; Sumit Jain to lead the ed-tech giant as it shifts focus towards physical learning centres and language app AirLearn.
