United Spirits initiates strategic review of RCSPL investment

United Spirits Limited (USL), the Indian subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced a strategic review of its investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).
RCSPL owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise teams that participate in both the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) tournaments, hosted annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026.
Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO, United Spirits Ltd, said, “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it remains non-core to our alcobev business. This step reinforces USL and Diageo’s commitment to continually review our India portfolio to ensure long-term value creation for all stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interests in mind.”
Earlier, on October 30, United Spirits reported strong Q2 FY2026 results, delivering double-digit sales and profit growth driven by its premium portfolio, despite policy challenges in Maharashtra.
The company’s consolidated net sales rose 11.6% YoY to Rs 3,173 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, led by the Prestige & Above segment, which contributed nearly 90% of total sales. Consolidated EBITDA grew 31.5% to ₹660 crore, while profit after tax rose 36.1% to Rs 464 crore.
On a standalone basis, net sales stood at Rs 3,170 crore, up 11.5% year-over-year. The Prestige & Above brands — including Johnnie Walker, Signature, and Antiquity — grew 12.4%, while the Popular segment advanced 9.2%. Reported EBITDA increased 32.5% to Rs 672 crore, expanding margins by 337 basis points to 21.2%. Net profit rose 40.9% to Rs 472 crore.