Swiggy Instamart appoints Sairam Krishnamurthy as chief operating officer

Swiggy Instamart announced the latest addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Sairam Krishnamurthy as the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Sairam will oversee Swiggy Instamart’s operating units, which include dark store operations, infrastructure operations, city growth and expansion.

"Sai’s extensive experience and impressive track record as an operator, leading cross-functional teams in a high-growth environment make him an ideal fit for Swiggy Instamart at this juncture of our journey. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions in taking Swiggy Instamart to the next level of growth," said Girish Menon, CHRO at Swiggy.

Speaking about his new role, Sairam Krishnamurthy, COO, of Swiggy Instamart said, "In just four years, Swiggy Instamart has become an integral part of consumers' lives. I am thrilled to join Team Swiggy in a business that I believe represents the future of grocery retail. As an ardent consumer turned operator, I am energized by the opportunity to drive profitable growth for Swiggy Instamart. I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock the immense potential of the business and lead it into the next phase of growth."

Sairam Krishnamurthy brings over 18 years of experience in leadership roles spanning FMCG, consumer tech, and retail. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the supermarket business at More Retail, where he also held the position of Chief Merchandising Officer before that. His career includes key roles at Ola Mobility as Head of India Supply and a 14-year tenure at Hindustan Unilever Limited in various roles in sales, marketing, and innovation. Sairam holds an engineering degree from BITS Pilani and a PGDM from IIM Bangalore.