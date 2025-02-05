Swiggy's ad spend jumps 65% in Q3, losses swell to Rs 799 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Online food aggregator Swiggy has increased its consolidated advertisement and promotion expenses by 65.3 percent in Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2025. The ad expenses of the Bengaluru-based company jumped from Rs 454.5 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 751.4 crore in Q3 FY 25.
Swiggy's losses have also increased exponentially in the October-December quarter (Q3). The consolidated losses of Swiggy in Q3 stood at Rs 799 crore from Rs 574.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal--a 39 percent rise in losses.
In Q2 FY25, Swiggy reported a loss of Rs 625.5 crore.
Rival Zomato reported a 57 percent decline in its consolidated profit in December quarter at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 138 crore reported in the year ago period.
In the nine-month period (between April and December), Swiggy's losses climbed to Rs 2,035.6 crore in FY25.
The company's revenue from operation in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 3,993 crore. The net sales from food delivery segment saw a 23.3 percent increase to Rs 1636.8 crore in Q3 FY25.
The revenue from operation from Instamart, the quick commerce platform stood at Rs 576.5 crore, up 13.5 percent year-on-year. The company rolled out 96 dark stores in the December quarter, doubles of Q2.
The Out of out-of-home consumption segment's revenue stood at Rs 66.4 crore, and the Dineout business reached break-even for the month of December-24.
"We continued our focus on creating segmented offerings for the consumer during the festive quarter, which we believe will open up more consumption occasions. In recent months, we've introduced Bolt and Snacc (10-minute food delivery), expanded into new categories within Quick-Commerce, and plan to offer an even greater assortment. We've also launched Swiggy Scenes focused on restaurant event reservations; and introduced One BLCK, the premium tier of our Swiggy One subscription program. We delivered higher YoY," Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said in an exchange filing.