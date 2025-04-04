Tata Motors' auto sales dip 5.4% in Q1 2025, exports rise 24.5%

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors witnessed a decline of 5.4% percent in auto sales between January and March 2025 Year-on-Year.
The company's domestic auto sales in the Jan-March quarter stood at 245,891 units in 2025 compared to 259,932 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Tata Motors sold 127,117 units of its compact segment cars, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and UVC segment (Nexon and Punch) between January and March 2025 compared to 140,164 units in the same quarter in 2024.
The company sold a total of 10,355 units of Curvv in the same period in 2025.
However, the exports of Zest, Bolt, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Punch saw an increase of 24.5% year-on-year at 796 units in 2024 versus 639 units in January-March 2024.
The production also dropped, especially in the compact segment by 23.25% in January-March 2025 to 32,297 units.
On the other hand, Nexon and Punch's production declined from 1,00,118 units in 2024 to 95,663 units in January-March 2025.