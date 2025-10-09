Royal Enfield expands online retail push, lists 350cc range on Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Enfield on Thursday announced that customers can now purchase its 350cc range of motorcycles through Amazon India. The initiative, part of a new collaboration between Royal Enfield and Amazon, is currently available in five cities — New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
According to the company, models including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350 will be available on the e-commerce platform. Deliveries and after-sales support will continue to be managed by customers’ preferred Royal Enfield dealerships in their respective cities.
This move follows Royal Enfield’s recent partnership with Flipkart, which offered flexible payment options for its 350cc motorcycles in select cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, recently reported a strong performance in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Sales of its 350cc-plus models rose 45% year-on-year to 16,850 units in September 2025.
During the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), the company sold 82,293 units in this category, compared to 67,588 units in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc surged 43% year-on-year to 1,07,478 units in September 2025, up from 75,331 units a year earlier. In the first half of FY26, this category saw a 32% increase in sales — 5,09,610 units compared to 3,87,191 units last year.
Overall, Royal Enfield’s total sales in September 2025 stood at 1,24,328 units, a 43% rise from 86,978 units in September 2024. Its international sales also climbed 41% year-on-year to 10,755 units.