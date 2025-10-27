            

Toyota’s global sales rise for 9th consecutive month, up 3% in September

In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 15% year-on-year increase in September sales to 31,091 units

By  Storyboard18Oct 27, 2025 4:36 PM
Toyota has sold 7.8 million vehicles in the first nine months of 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor reported strong sales and production growth in September, driven by rising demand in the United States and recovery from last year’s production disruptions.

According to a report by Reuters, Toyota’s global output grew 11% year-on-year in September to 918,146 vehicles. The maker of Fortuner and Innova models witnessed a 29% surge in U.S. production, fuelled by higher demand for hybrid vehicles and the resumption of production of two previously suspended models.

In Japan, Toyota’s production rose 9%, while China saw a 16% increase. Globally, sales rose for the ninth consecutive month, advancing 3% to 879,314 vehicles in September. Regionally, the automaker posted a 14% rise in US sales, offsetting a 5% decline in Japan.

Overall, Toyota has sold 7.8 million vehicles in the first nine months of 2025, up 5% from the same period last year.

In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 15% year-on-year increase in September sales to 31,091 units, including 27,089 domestic and 4,002 export units. For the first half of FY26, TKM’s cumulative sales stood at 1,84,959 units.


First Published on Oct 27, 2025 4:36 PM

