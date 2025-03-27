'The Insta party is over', says Sabyasachi Mukherjee

ADVERTISEMENT
At the second edition of the Indo-French Luxury Symposium, renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee made a compelling case for the resurgence of print, as per media reports.
He highlighted print's unique ability to provide a physical, human experience that is increasingly rare in today's digital world.
"The Insta party is over, print is going to be back," said Mukherjee, referencing the saturation of social media platforms that has left many yearning for deeper, more meaningful forms of communication.
The designer stated that print provides a larger-than-life experience that can leave a lasting impact. He further added that slowly everyone is going back to physical human experiences and consuming information through print is one of them.