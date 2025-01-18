The marketer's job will have a shorter tenure: Rathin Lahiri, SBI General Insurance

Rathin Lahiri, head, marketing and CSR, SBI General Insurance, believes that in order to be successful and be paid handsomely for the work one does, it is important to be good at something and enjoy what one does.

Speaking in the context of marketing, Lahiri stated that the marketer, who is responsible for consumer demand, will have a high-pressure job and shorter tenures. In order to thrive, there will be a requirement to be multi-disciplinary, update himself continuously, spend time in multiple functions, and also be fortunate.

“Be really good at something, keep learning, work in multiple functions, don’t take failure to heart, try to work with trustworthy people and companies, and enjoy yourself. India is on a fantastic trajectory. You will do well,” he said in a conversation with Storyboard18.

Edited excerpts:

If you can list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

1. Don’t sell products, sell dreams — Steve Jobs, co-founder, Apple

2. Marketing is the art of the possible — Rathin Lahiri, SBI General Insurance

3. If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles — Sun Tzu, Chinese General

4. Fall down seven times, get up eight — Japanese proverb

5. If each one of us hires people who are bigger than we are, we will be a company of giants — David Ogilvy, founder, Ogilvy & Mather

How do you refine your marketing acumen?

I travel a lot for work, and also personally. Observing people, their behaviour, the trends is a great source of learning. LinkedIn, X, and Instagram are great sources too. I also use my free time to think of a couple of big ideas and reflect on what can be improved.

This is both the age of opportunity and of volatility. Newer companies and business models have emerged across digital, AI, consumer tech, fintech, e-commerce, travel, services, and other segments. The increased competition will lead to faster mortality for some companies.

The marketer, as the guy who is responsible for consumer demand, will have a high-pressure job and shorter tenures. For him to thrive, he will need to be multi-disciplinary, update himself continuously, spend time in multiple functions, and also be lucky.

What were the last five videos you viewed on any social platform?

1. Naval Ravikant — How to get rich

2. Tim Ferris – How to learn better and create your future.

3. Sadhguru, on Shiva

4. Zomato CEO (Deepinder Goyal) — Pay to work saga (applicants to pay ₹20 lakh to work as his Chief of Staff)

5. The L&T saga (S. N. Subrahmanyan of L&T on the need to work 90 hours a week)

Who are your favourite creators and what draws you to them?

Elon Musk (Tesla Motors), Tim Ferriss (American entrepreneur and investor), Naval Ravikant (entrepreneur and investor), Marcus Aurelius (Roman emperor), Sadhguru (Founder, Isha Foundation). Each of them have an amazing vision, a clear philosophy, are fantastic communicators, and have created something unique which will outlast them. They inspire me.

What is your fitness / wellness routine?

I eat sensibly, do yoga regularly, watch rather than play sports (unfortunately), but stay active through the day. I am lucky to have a teenage son. He ensures I stay fit!

What does your weekend look like?

Weekends are for recharging. They begin with yoga, I have good food, whether at home, at a friend’s, or at a restaurant, spend time with the family catching up on how the week went, plans, etc. It also includes a one-hour afternoon nap.

As a family, we love short trips. So, the ideal weekend would be to just get away from the city to a beach or a mountain.

What have you been watching?

I follow the English Premier League and watch Netflix and other OTT services. I recently saw `Black Warrant,’ which I really liked for the way it showed the ‘70s and ‘80s, referencing the key events of the period and also humanising the jailor and his life.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

Focus on getting the big / important things done, either at work or in your life.

What are you reading? Any recommendations?

I would recommend that everyone reads The Almanack of Naval Ravikant. It's filled with wisdom without being preachy, and can change your life.

What's your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

You have one life. Be good at something, so that you are paid well for it. Enjoy what you do. Be grateful for what you have. A lot of people are less fortunate.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with next-gen marketers?

