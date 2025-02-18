TVS Motor launches 2025 edition of TVS Ronin, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the launch of its new TVS Ronin 2025 edition. The modern-retro motorcycle has been launched with two additional colours: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Earlier, the TVS Ronin was available in eight colours only: Magma Red, Lightning Black, Delta Blue, Stargaze Black, Galactic Grey, Dawn Orange, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue.

The bike offers 225.9cc engine delivering 20.4 PS at 7,750 RPM and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 RPM. TVS Ronin 2025 also features Glide through Technology (GTT) for smooth low-speed riding, an assist and slipper clutch for effortless gearshifts, and an upside-down front fork for superior handling.

The 2025 TVS Ronin will be available at authorized TVS dealerships across India, starting at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched edition also has Dual Channel ABS in its mid variant, starting at Rs 1.59 lakh, the automaker said.

"TVS Ronin has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS Ronin's journey," Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said.

Last week, TVS Motor Company, expanded its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru. TVSM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Karnataka to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next 5 years.

The company operates two other factories in India – one on the outskirts of Bengaluru, spread over 300 acres in Hosur, and the other at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

The company recorded monthly sales of 397,623 units in January 2025 with a growth of 17 percent as against 339,513 units in the month of January 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 18 percent with sales increasing from 329,937 units in January 2024 to 387,671 units in January 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 10 percent with sales increasing from 268,233 units in January 2024 to 293,860 units in January 2025. Motorcycles registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 155,611 units in January 2024 to 174,388 units in January 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 29 percent with sales increasing from 132,290 units in January 2024 to 171,111 units in January 2025.