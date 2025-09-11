YouTube introduces urban-rural ads, creator hub, AI-powered peak points for advertisers

YouTube has announced a series of new ad solutions aimed at creating more opportunities for brands to connect with both consumers and creators in India. These include the Immersive Masthead on Connected TV (CTV), which offers brands full-screen creative on the YouTube homepage to maximize attention in the living room.

YouTube has also introduced separate targeting for urban and rural audiences, allowing advertisers to run specific campaigns across distinct geographies.

To streamline creator collaborations, the platform has launched the Creator Partnerships Hub within Google Ads. This hub enables brands to manage relationships with creators directly, discover new partners, and seamlessly integrate authentic creator content into campaigns through Partnership Ads.

The Google-backed platform said it will soon roll out Peak Points, a Gemini-powered solution that identifies the most engaging moments in popular content, allowing brands to place ads when audience attention is at its peak.

According to YouTube, Indians aged 18+ now spend over 72 minutes on the platform daily, with YouTube Shorts drawing more than 65 crore monthly logged-in viewers (as of June 2025) and Connected TV reaching over 7.5 crore viewers aged 18+ (April 2025). Surveys also show that 87% of Indian viewers are significantly more likely to use YouTube daily compared to traditional TV or VOD services.

Brands are also increasingly leveraging YouTube’s offerings to strengthen ad campaigns. For instance, insurance-tech platform Acko adopted a full-stack strategy across CTV, Shorts, and Demand Gen, resulting in 40% YoY business growth alongside an 82% reduction in media costs. Myntra leveraged Shorts First Position during its Big Fashion Festival, reaching 19 million users at a 60% better cost-per-reach. Meanwhile, Sebamed, through creator partnerships and Partnership Ads, achieved a 2x sales uplift and a 33% YoY increase in brand searches.