Virendra Sehwag invests $5,00,000 in fintech startup Getepay

Cricket legend Virendra Sehwag has invested $5,00,000 (Rs 4.17 crore) in Jaipur-based fintech startup Getepay. "I am thrilled to be onboard Getepay and be a part of their digital innovation journey. We at Getepay are building digital offerings, especially for Bharat, which has excited me to be part of this journey. I am sure we will take this to maximum merchants in the coming days and enable cost-effective solutions for the merchants," Sehwag, also the brand ambassador of Getepay said. The company told Storyboard18 that Sehwag will also lend his voice to some IVRS of the brand.