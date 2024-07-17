            

      Virendra Sehwag invests $5,00,000 in fintech startup Getepay

      Getepay has raised over $4 million from several investors, including Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Hyderabad Angels, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, DBR Ventures LLP, and Yogesh Chaudhary

      By  Mansi JaswalJul 17, 2024 3:10 PM
      Pravin Sharma, Founder and CEO of Getepay (L) and legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag (R)

      Cricket legend Virendra Sehwag has invested $5,00,000 (Rs 4.17 crore) in Jaipur-based fintech startup Getepay. "I am thrilled to be onboard Getepay and be a part of their digital innovation journey. We at Getepay are building digital offerings, especially for Bharat, which has excited me to be part of this journey. I am sure we will take this to maximum merchants in the coming days and enable cost-effective solutions for the merchants," Sehwag, also the brand ambassador of Getepay said. The company told Storyboard18 that Sehwag will also lend his voice to some IVRS of the brand.

      Getepay has raised over $4 million from several investors, including Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Hyderabad Angels, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, DBR Ventures LLP, and Yogesh Chaudhary. The company currently works with over 1.5 million merchants and more than 150 banks across almost every state in India.

      Getepay plans to expand its payment and digital services to its existing merchant base and aims to reach 2.5 million merchants by 2025. The company has also intended to expand internationally, with advanced plans underway.


      First Published on Jul 17, 2024 2:58 PM

