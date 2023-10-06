Visionary marketers believe in magic, not just logic: Josy Paul, BBDO

What are the makings of a Visionary marketer and what impact does such an individual have on people, brands and businesses? We gleaned real insights from the experiences of advertising industry leaders ahead of Storyboard18's Visionaries program.

Storyboard18 and Network18 Group's latest initiative The Visionaries, is a three-city initiative that will bring the focus on Visionaries from the world of brands and the commendable work they have been doing in establishing their organisations as leaders.

The Visionaries is an initiative that recognises the leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing, and advertising. The marquee evening will take place at The Oberoi, Gurugram, on 27th October 2023.

Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, we asked industry leaders to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer needs to possess.

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India shares what he thinks are the most important qualities and values a marketer should have and showcase.

“For me, they are not just marketers. They are lovers. Lovers of the market, consumers, people, society, culture and ideas. They love all of this. They know the market inside out. In fact, many of them crawl the market. They respect the competition, but they also understand the audience. They listen very deeply and have a very intuitive sense of what is right,” shared Paul.

“They champion the creative process and are true partners of communication. Most importantly, they make our work better. They make us better. And this is my truth because I’ve met these amazing people,” added Paul.

Paul also shared his thoughts about the impact a good marketer has on brands, businesses, people and cultures.

He said, "You know, the true visionary marketer, as a certain X factor. It's like something you can't fully put your finger on. They believe in magic. Not just logic. They're very good at the foundational work, but they believe there's something that is unwritten, that is unsaid, that is the magic part. They seek different and challenge all rules and formulas. They create their own rules and add value beyond commerce, This means that they impact the business, brand and society. I worked with these guys who have done more than just sell. Of course they sell, but they do that much more. They add value beyond commerce."

They are marketers, yes. But they are also artists with the soul of a priest. If I may say that metaphorically, they are also DJ’s. To me as an artist, I see them as deejays of the marketing mix. They know how to mix the music of the market. They know how to curate and create desirability and that is what I think is the X-Factor,” he added.

About The Visionaries