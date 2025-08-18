Vodafone extends media partnership with Dentsu Carat across 11 key markets

ADVERTISEMENT
Dentsu agency Carat has retained Vodafone Group’s media buying account across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), securing a new three-year contract starting January 1, 2026. The win follows a competitive review and extends the partnership between Vodafone and dentsu, which has now entered its seventh year.
Under the renewed mandate, Carat will handle media buying across 11 key EMEA markets: Albania, Czechia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, and the UK, covering both Vodafone and its youth-focused brand VOXI. The agency will also continue to support Vodafone’s efforts to bring more media operations in-house.
Anna Campbell, Global Managing Director & Global Client President, Carat said, “Securing a third consecutive term with Vodafone is both an incredible milestone and a powerful endorsement of the results we have achieved together. This win reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship, our shared vision for media-led transformation, and the depth of talent across our global network. We look forward to continuing to innovate, leveraging our Media++ capabilities.”
The extended collaboration marks an evolution in the relationship, with Carat shifting from a trusted media services provider to a media-led transformation partner for Vodafone. The partnership aims to scale bespoke solutions that harness dentsu’s expertise in data, artificial intelligence, and audience insights to deliver measurable and innovative outcomes.
The agreement underscores Vodafone’s commitment to a deeper, more integrated media strategy while reinforcing dentsu Carat’s position as one of the leading players in global media management.