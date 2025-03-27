            
Zepto, Blinkit, Bluestone emerge as India's fastest-growing retail entities: Comscore

On the desktop and mobile application, Amazon remained the top retailer, reporting 330.9 million unique visitors in 2024, followed by Flipkart with 278.2 million

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2025 10:31 AM
Comscore study revealed that Zepto and Blinkit were India's fastest-growing retail entities in 2024

Quick commerce platform Zepto has emerged as India's fastest-growing retail entity, with 38.2 million unique visitors in 2024—a 188% increase year-on-year, according to Comscore's Year in Review report.

Blinkit's unique visitor count saw an 81% surge in 2024, reaching 20.2 million (approximately).

Interestingly, India's jewellery startup Bluestone was among India's top 5 fastest-growing retail entities, registering 1.9 million unique visitors in 2024, up 47% YoY. The other included--McDonald's adding 2.8 million unique visitors and Wondershare with 4.6 million unique visitors, respectively.

On the desktop and mobile application, Amazon remained the top retailer, reporting 330.9 million unique visitors in 2024, followed by Flipkart with 278.2 million, the report mentioned.

However, food delivery platform Swiggy recorded the highest unique visitor count on desktop and mobile (96.9 million) last year, compared to its peers Zomato (74.2 million) and Zepto (58.5 million), respectively.

In the first-half of 2024, Swiggy's unique visitors count was highest among all its peers, but Zomato surpassed Swiggy in the second-half of the year.

According to a report by financial services firm Chryseum, India's quick commerce industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with sales surging by more than 280% over the last two years.

The quick commerce market in India is currently valued at $3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% over the forecast period (2024-2029).

On social media, e-commerce platforms Bewakoof and Meesho witnessed 902,000 and 620,000 unique visitors, respectively, across Facebook and Instagram in 2024.

Athleisure brand Adidas saw a major uptick in this category, registering 1.2 million unique visitors on social media in 2024, versus Puma with 567,000 visitors.


First Published on Mar 27, 2025 10:26 AM

