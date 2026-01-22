Simply Speaking: India’s mirror moment and the new economy of feeling good

Brands that grow outside the metros often carry a close understanding of price, language and everyday aspiration. Image: Kunal Goswami via Unsplash

Indians are young, connected, restless and increasingly aware of how it appears to itself and to the world. This is a cultural shift unfolding in real time.

For a long time, consumption in India was shaped by usefulness and prudence. Families bought what lasted. Brands competed on trust and reach. Looking good was tied to occasions, festivals and milestones. It sat within the rhythm of everyday life rather than at its centre.

That rhythm has begun to change.

Feeling good begins with being seen. The smartphone has turned daily life into something overtly visible. The inverted camera has become a personal mirror. Social platforms have become public squares. Young Indians now grow up watching themselves being watched. In that environment, appearance connects naturally to confidence, belonging and participation.

Beauty, fashion, sneakers and grooming now move closer together in how people experience themselves . They appear less as separate categories and more as parts of a single emotional economy. One shaped by self expression, self improvement and social presence.

A college student in a small town saving up for a sneaker drop is reaching toward a wider cultural conversation. A teenager experimenting with skincare is learning how to present herself to a world that scrolls past in seconds.

This is the psychology of a generation growing up inside a screen.

What gives India its distinct character here is scale. Youth, population and digital reach combine to create a market that is both vast and emotionally charged. Many consumers are willing to spend selectively on things that touch identity. A fragrance, a face serum or a pair of sneakers can carry as much meaning as a larger household purchase once did.

Looking good becomes part of how progress is felt.

This shift is being shaped by Indian brands finding their own language.

Nykaa’s journey reflects this clearly. It grew from an online beauty platform into a space where products, content and community blend into a continuous experience. Tutorials, reviews and creator voices sit alongside commerce. In a category that once depended on store counters and personal recommendations, familiarity and trust began to form through screens and shared learning.

Minimalist offers another window into this moment. Its focus on ingredients, clarity and a restrained visual style speaks to consumers who want to feel informed and in control. Skincare becomes something to understand rather than simply admire. This approach has found resonance across metros and smaller towns alike.

The rise of brands like The Man Company and Muuchstac adds another layer to this story. Both began by speaking to a generation of men who were discovering grooming as part of self expression rather than routine. The Man Company built a wide canvas, from beard oils and face washes to fragrances and hair care, shaping a sense of premium masculinity that felt modern yet accessible, growing through digital platforms and everyday visibility rather than heavy advertising.

Muuchstac took a narrower path and found strength in focus. What started with a small, almost modest investment became a brand built around a few hero products, especially face washes designed for concerns like acne and dark spots. Its growth was powered by micro creators, peer recommendations and strong online presence rather than celebrity campaigns. When Godrej Consumer Products stepped in to acquire its FMCG business, the transaction signalled how ideas that once lived on the margins of men’s grooming, beards, moustaches and personal care, had moved firmly into the mainstream of Indian consumer culture, carrying both cultural relevance and corporate confidence with them

Around these now well known names is a wider layer of start ups quietly expanding the map of Indian entrepreneurship.

Cities like Jaipur now host founders who link local manufacturing with national digital reach. A modest warehouse can serve customers across the country. A social media account can stand in for a flagship store. A small team with a clear point of view can build recognition that once required large advertising budgets.

This subtly shifts the cultural centre of gravity.

Brands that grow outside the metros often carry a close understanding of price, language and everyday aspiration. They tend to speak in tones that feel accessible rather than elevated. Modern without feeling distant. Confident without excess.

Social media plays a steady role in this movement. Trends travel laterally rather than hierarchically. A reel filmed in a hostel room can shape buying choices in a district town. Influence forms through familiarity and repeated presence rather than through scale alone.

This shapes how categories grow.

The Indian consumer story has long involved bringing people into new categories. Now there is also a quiet deepening within them. Single purchases become routines. Routines become habits. Habits become parts of daily life.

Grooming shelves grow. Wardrobes become more expressive. Wellness blends into beauty. Science finds a place in skincare. Performance ideas move into fashion.

At a cultural level, this reflects changing ideas of status and belonging. Visual fluency becomes a form of social currency. How you present yourself, both online and offline, signals awareness, ambition and connection to a wider world.

For brands, this opens a more sensitive space to operate in.

When a brand enters the realm of self image, it engages with self perception. The stories it tells about confidence, beauty and success quietly shape how young consumers see themselves. In a country as layered as India, this requires attention to local meaning as much as global appeal.

Aspiration here takes many forms. It carries the imprint of language, region and memory. Brands that resonate tend to feel rooted even when they appear contemporary.

What continues to emerge is an economy shaped around feeling good. It runs through skincare counters, sneaker aisles, grooming kits and wellness shelves. It grows through everyday choices rather than headline moments. It reflects a simple human impulse to express who you are becoming.

India’s demographic advantage carries within it a wide field of aspiration and self perception. The industries that serve how people look, feel and present themselves are moving closer to the centre of the consumer landscape.

The question for brands lies in how deeply they can listen to this emotional logic. A generation that wants to move forward, to be seen, and to recognise itself in the images it creates and shares.

Shubhranshu Singh is a business leader, cultural strategist, and columnist. He was honoured as one of the 50 most influential global CMOs for 2025 by Forbes and serves on the board of the Effie LIONS Foundation.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 8:42 AM