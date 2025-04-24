Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant leadership reshuffle at Zomato, Rakesh Ranjan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer of the food delivery business, will step down from his current role. The move comes as part of a broader organizational restructuring at the Indian food delivery giant, which has seen periodic changes in top leadership over the years.
Ranjan will remain with the company in a different capacity, though Zomato’s founder and Chief Executive, Deepinder Goyal, is expected to assume his responsibilities in the interim, as per reports.
A veteran of the consulting world, Ranjan began his career at Evalueserve before taking on roles at Diamond Management & Technology Consultants and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He later joined the Boston Consulting Group, where he rose to the position of project leader.
He came aboard Zomato in 2017 as the global business head for Zomato Gold, the company’s subscription-based dining program. In that role, he led the initiative from its inception, overseeing everything from product development to market rollout, while also building sales, support, and merchant operations across multiple markets.
The leadership transition highlights Zomato’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adapt its executive structure in a competitive and fast-evolving food delivery market.