Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative saves 150,000 meals monthly: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative is making significant strides in tackling food wastage, with 75% of eligible canceled orders being successfully claimed, translating to over 150,000 meals saved per month. The update was shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday on X.

"Update on Food Rescue. Customers are now rescuing 75% of eligible orders and this number is steadily increasing. At the current rate, we are saving over 150,000 meals in a month," Goyal wrote while resharing an earlier post announcing the initiative.

He further highlighted the swift adoption of the feature, stating that orders were being claimed within an average of two minutes and delivered in less than nine minutes. "We're truly grateful for the customer love this feature is receiving," he added.

Launched on November 10, 2024, 'Food Rescue' was designed to curb food wastage by allowing users to purchase canceled orders at discounted prices.

The feature is available to users within a three-kilometre radius of the delivery agent and only for a limited time after an order is canceled.

When introducing the initiative last year, Goyal had stated that over 400,000 orders were canceled on Zomato every month. 'Food Rescue' ensures that these meals do not go waste by making them available to nearby users at a reduced price. He also assured that the orders would be delivered in their original, untampered packaging.

The initiative benefits all stakeholders—restaurant partners receive compensation for the canceled order along with a portion of the new payment, while delivery partners are fully compensated for the trip.