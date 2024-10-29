            
      82.5 Communications named creative partner for JSW MG Motor India's upcoming campaign

      The partnership aims to boost visibility and customer engagement for JSW MG Motor India’s latest product through innovative marketing strategies.

      Oct 29, 2024
      The partnership underscores JSW MG Motor India's commitment to innovation and a forward-thinking approach in the competitive automotive industry.

      82.5 Communications, part of the Ogilvy Group, has been appointed as the creative partner for JSW MG Motor India's forthcoming campaign. This collaboration focuses on enhancing visibility and customer engagement across digital, social, and traditional marketing platforms.

      82.5 Communications will leverage its expertise to develop marketing initiatives that resonate with the brand's ethos and appeal to a diverse audience, promising to deliver fresh ideas and compelling narratives.

      Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing at JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the importance of engaging with customers through memorable brand experiences. "Our collaboration with 82.5 Communications is a strategic move towards delivering impactful and immersive solutions for our discerning customers," he stated. He further highlighted the agency's innovative approach and deep understanding of the automotive landscape as key factors in the partnership.

      Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, expressed enthusiasm for working with the iconic MG brand, known for its rich history and commitment to innovation. “We're excited to collaborate and shift communication into high gear,” Khandelwal said.

      Chandana Agarwal, President of North & East at 82.5 Communications, noted that this partnership marks a significant milestone for the agency. She emphasized the team's dedication and understanding of the automotive category that secured the mandate in a competitive pitch, aiming to create impactful work that aligns with MG’s legacy and future growth in India.


