ZEEL Q2 ad revenue slips to Rs 806 crore amid higher promotional spending

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting a sharp decline in profitability amid higher advertising and promotional spending.
The company’s consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 76.5 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter last year — a decline of 63% year-on-year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit fell 45.5% from Rs 143 crore in the previous quarter.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 146 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 7.4%.
ZEEL’s advertising revenue fell 10.5% YoY to Rs 806 crore, from Rs 901 crore in Q2 FY25, largely impacted by elevated ad and promotion costs associated with new channel launches, multiple movie releases, and fresh content rollouts.
Internationally, the company reported advertising revenue of Rs 51 crore, subscription revenue of Rs 91 crore, and other sales and services worth Rs 14 crore.
However, subscription revenue in the domestic market saw steady growth, rising to Rs 1,023 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 969 crore in the same quarter last year.
ZEEL’s advertising and promotional expenses surged to Rs 369 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 253 crore in Q2 FY25.
Meanwhile, Zee Music Company added 3.9 million new subscribers during the quarter, supported by the expansion of its new-age content catalogue.
In a separate development, the Board of Directors approved an additional investment of Rs 15 crore in Ideabaaz Tech Private Limited (ITPL), a media and entrepreneurship company. Following the investment, ZEEL will hold a 20% equity stake in ITPL on a fully diluted basis.