Aayush Wellness enters the $23.8 billion nutraceutical market with Dreamy Sleep Gummies

Aayush Wellness Limited, a brand in the health and wellness sector announces its debut in the $23.8 Billion rapidly growing nutraceutical market with the launch of its premium offering Dreamy Sleep Gummies. This marks our foray into the gummies category and signifies our entry into the nutraceuticals market.
This product is designed to elevate sleep quality and combat sleep disorders, stated the company.
Rising concerns about immunity, wellness, and nutrition have driven explosive growth in the nutraceuticals industry, which is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent. As people increasingly focus on improving their health and preventing illness, the surge in demand for nutraceutical products highlights their significant role in addressing contemporary wellness challenges with their natural and effective solutions.
Amid this surge, gummies have gained popularity for their practicality and enjoyable consumption experience. Gummies provide a convenient and appealing alternative to traditional pills and capsules, making them a preferred choice for those looking for an easy and enjoyable way to support their wellness. The growing consumption of gummies by consumers as part of their preventive healthcare practices to fill nutrient gaps is expected to drive the market growth of the Gummies.
As per National Institute of Health, nearly 42 crores Indians are struggling with sleep related issues. Acknowledging the escalating issues of poor sleep quality, Aayush Wellness has introduced this sleep gummies to enhance the sleep quality of the people, stated the company.
Kunjaru, managing director of Aayush Wellness Ltd says, “With the launch of the Dreamy Sleep Gummies, we make a dynamic entry into the vibrant nutraceuticals market. The market for sleep gummies, both globally and in India, is driven by factors such as rising levels of stress and anxiety, increasing health-consciousness, particularly among millennials and Generation Z consumers, and preference for modern preventive healthcare products. Furthermore, chewable gummies are gaining popularity due to strong demand for unique and tasty formats that eliminate the traditional tablet experience. Our objective is to expand in this booming product category and become a prominent participant in the nutraceuticals market.”