      Ahead of festive season, Maruti Suzuki reduces prices of Alto K10, S-Presso

      Maruti Suzuki said that the price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and the cost of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 6,500

      By  Storyboard18Sep 2, 2024 12:06 PM
      Maruti Suzuki slashes Alto K10 VXI Petrol by Rs 6,500.

      Maruti Suzuki, on Monday, slashed the prices of select variants of Alto K10 and S-Presso, effective on 2 September 2024. In a BSE filing, the automaker revealed that the price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and the cost of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 6,500.

      Notably, MSI recalled 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles in August this year due to a possible defect in the "Steering Gear Box Assembly". The company said the defect may affect the vehicle steerability in a rare case.

      "Out of abundant caution, customers of the affected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the Part is replaced," Maruti Suzuki said.

      In June this year, MSI reduced prices for car models in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup, such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis.

      At that time, Maruti Suzuki informed exchanges that it had reduced the prices of its AGS variants by Rs 5,000.

      The automaker also cut the prices of its 'mini and compact' cars segment to Rs 4.99 lakh in June as demand dwindled.

      According to the official data by Maruti Suzuki, WagonR crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 lakh units in FY24; Dzire posted sales of more than 20 lakh units while Alto reported sales of 40 lakh plus units in the previous fiscal year.


      First Published on Sep 2, 2024 12:05 PM

