Amazon lays off 110 employees in Wondery Podcast Division as audio business restructures

Amazon is cutting around 110 jobs in its Wondery podcast unit, marking the latest round of layoffs at the tech giant. The move is part of a broader restructuring of its audio division to align with changing industry dynamics, according to an internal memo from Steve Boom, Amazon’s VP of Audio, Twitch, and Games.
The layoffs come shortly after job cuts in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and reflect shifting priorities in the podcast space, which is increasingly leaning into creator-led and video-first content models.
As part of the overhaul, Wondery’s narrative podcast teams, known for shows like Dr. Death and Dirty John, will be integrated with Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and podcast service. Creator-led content, including hits like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, will move to a new division called Creator Services, focused on growth and monetisation.
Wondery CEO Jen Sargent is also stepping down as part of the shake-up.
Boom said the changes aim to streamline operations and position Amazon to "better serve creators, customers, and advertisers" in a rapidly evolving podcast industry.
Amazon acquired Wondery in 2020 to bolster its original content portfolio. However, with platforms like YouTube now driving podcast discovery through video, the company is recalibrating its strategy to stay competitive.