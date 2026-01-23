Amazon set to cut thousands more corporate roles as restructuring drive continues

Amazon.com Inc. is preparing to cut thousands more corporate employees as it steps up efforts to streamline internal bureaucracy, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The company plans to begin rolling out the job cuts as early as next week, people briefed on the matter informed, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss internal deliberations.

The latest round of layoffs comes just months after Amazon announced plans to eliminate 14,000 roles. At that time, the company stated that additional reductions could follow in 2026 as it identified further opportunities to remove management layers. Managers were given the option in October to implement cuts immediately or defer them until the start of the new year, the people said.

The reductions, carried out in multiple rounds of layoffs around Amazon’s peak holiday quarter, mirror the workforce reductions undertaken by the Seattle-based company in late 2022 and early 2023, which together affected about 27,000 employees.

Reuters reported the latest terminations earlier on Thursday.

As of September 30, Amazon employed approximately 1.57 million people globally, the majority of whom work in its warehouse operations. The current layoffs are focused on the corporate workforce, which accounts for roughly 350,000 employees.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 9:41 AM