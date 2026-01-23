Tredence opens Kolkata AI centre, plans to scale workforce to 1,000 by 2027

Tredence it is looking to deepen ties with educational and research institutions in eastern India

AI firm Tredence on January 22 inaugurated a new office in Kolkata, marking the next phase of its expansion in India and positioning the city as a key hub for the company’s artificial intelligence, data science and data engineering work for global enterprises.

Tredence currently employs around 220 professionals in Kolkata and plans to expand its workforce in the city to more than 1,000 employees by 2027.

As per a Moneycontrol report, the company stated that the Kolkata centre will play a pivotal role in scaling its enterprise AI transformation programmes, including initiatives across generative AI and agentic AI, as it seeks to expand delivery capabilities from eastern India.

Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tredence, stated that the new office represents a strategic investment in eastern India.

The company also stated that it plans to deepen ties with educational and research institutions across the region as part of its long-term expansion strategy. It is exploring collaborations such as joint problem-solving projects, support for employees pursuing doctoral programmes, and structured hiring partnerships aimed at strengthening its talent pipeline.

Tredence informed that its global workforce stands at approximately 4,200 employees. In mid-2025, the company inaugurated an innovation centre in Pune as part of a broader push to establish innovation hubs designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 14:41:39 IST