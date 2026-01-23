Who is Albinder Dhindsa? The executive Ashneer Grover calls the ‘Best Guy’ to lead Eternal

The leadership transition at Eternal Ltd has triggered reactions across India’s startup ecosystem, with former BharatPe MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover publicly endorsing Albinder Dhindsa as the company’s new group chief executive officer.

Grover posted his message in response to Deepinder Goyal’s announcement on Instagram, where the Zomato co-founder shared a detailed note explaining his decision to step down as group CEO. “Congrats @albidhindsa – bhai – you are the best guy to lead Eternal. Keep rocking!” Grover wrote, signalling confidence in Dhindsa’s appointment.

Deepinder Goyal steps aside

Goyal, who has led Zomato since its founding in 2008, said his decision was driven by a desire to pursue ideas involving significantly higher risk, which he believes are better explored outside a listed company structure.

“Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” Goyal wrote in his letter to shareholders. He added that Eternal, which was renamed from Zomato in March 2025, needs to remain focused and disciplined as it evaluates growth opportunities aligned with its core businesses.

Subject to shareholder approval, Goyal will continue to remain involved as vice chairman of Eternal’s board.

Albinder Dhindsa’s elevation to group CEO marks a shift in operational leadership at Eternal, with Goyal noting that the “centre of gravity” for decision-making will now move to Dhindsa.

Dhindsa is best known as the founder of Grofers, which he co-founded in 2013. The startup initially operated as a hyperlocal delivery platform before pivoting towards grocery and essentials. In 2021, Grofers was rebranded as Blinkit as the company doubled down on the quick-commerce model.

Zomato acquired Blinkit in 2022, integrating the business into its broader ecosystem. Since then, Dhindsa has continued to lead Blinkit as CEO, overseeing its expansion in India’s fast-growing quick-commerce segment.

Who is Albinder Dhindsa?

Born in Patiala, Punjab, Dhindsa is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He later pursued an MBA at Columbia Business School in the United States.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Dhindsa worked in logistics and transport consulting roles, including at URS Corporation and Cambridge Systematics, where he focused on transportation systems and supply chain analysis. He also spent a brief period at UBS Investment Bank.

After returning to India, Dhindsa joined Zomato, heading its international operations and playing a role in scaling the company’s overseas presence. He later left to co-found Grofers, navigating multiple strategic pivots and operational challenges before the company found traction in quick commerce.

Grover’s public endorsement is notable given his stature in India’s startup ecosystem and his past commentary on leadership and governance at large technology companies. His message adds to broader industry attention surrounding the leadership transition at Eternal, which now oversees both food delivery and quick-commerce operations.

As Eternal enters its next phase, Dhindsa will be tasked with balancing growth, operational efficiency, and investor expectations in a competitive market, while Goyal shifts focus to ventures outside the listed entity.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 14:58:18 IST