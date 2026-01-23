AMFI awards creative mandate to Concept Communications

Following a highly competitive pitch process, Concept Communications Ltd. has been appointed as the new mainline creative agency for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Concept Communications Ltd. has been appointed as the new mainline creative agency for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), following a highly competitive pitch process.

The new mandate is expected to deliver a creative refresh to the iconic ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign, one of India’s most successful and enduring financial awareness platforms, while significantly strengthening AMFI’s mission to expand mutual fund participation and grow India’s overall investor base. WPP-owned VML, formed after the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VML Y&R, was the incumbent agency.

Speaking on the appointment, Venkat N. Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, “We are happy to on-board Concept Communications as our creative partner for AMFI’s iconic ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. Concept Communications stood out for their understanding of the evolving Indian investor and their vision for the future of brand AMFI. We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our investor inclusion agenda.”

Commenting on the win, Vivek Suchanti, MD & Chairman, Concept Communications, said, “AMFI is an extremely strong brand that has fundamentally transformed financial awareness and investor participation in Indian markets. We are deeply honoured by AMFI’s trust and excited to partner in the next chapter of this iconic brand. Our focus will be on making mutual fund conversations more accessible, relatable and action-oriented for India’s next generation of investors, especially across emerging and underserved markets.”

Founded in 1988, Concept Communications is India’s largest independent integrated communications agency, with a strong presence across 16 cities.

