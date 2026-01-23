Indigo Bomb Threat: Hoax bomb threat triggers security protocols on IndiGo Delhi–Pune flight

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Pune was placed under heightened security scrutiny on Thursday evening after a bomb threat was reported upon its arrival at Pune airport, officials said. The aircraft landed safely and was later cleared following detailed checks.

The threat was conveyed through a handwritten note found inside the aircraft’s lavatory, according to sources cited by ANI. Flight 6E 2608 was scheduled to land at 8:40 pm but arrived at 9:24 pm. After being parked at Bay No. 3, Air Traffic Control passed the information to Apron Control, following which standard security procedures were initiated.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. Apron Control alerted all relevant agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess the situation, officials told PTI.

Based on the assessment, a comprehensive physical inspection of the aircraft was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Security agencies followed established protocols to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and airport operations.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found during the checks. After completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations, with no further incident reported.

In a statement, IndiGo said a security threat was identified shortly after landing and that the airline immediately informed the authorities. “Following established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities and are fully cooperating with them. All customers and crew disembarked safely,” the airline said.

This marks the second bomb threat involving an IndiGo flight within five days. On January 18, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted to Lucknow after a similar handwritten threat was found inside the aircraft’s toilet. That flight, carrying 238 passengers along with crew, made an emergency landing, and subsequent checks by security agencies found no explosive material.

Authorities have confirmed that both incidents were hoaxes, and investigations are ongoing.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 11:32 AM