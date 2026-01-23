December IndiGo flight crisis hits ixigo earnings, Rs 2 crore impact on ixigo's Q3 FY26 EBIDTA

Despite the disruption, ixigo reported a net profit of Rs 23.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 15.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The disruption in IndiGo’s flight operations in December resulted in a Rs 2 crore impact on ixigo’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter of FY26, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The travel booking platform stated in its earnings release that operational challenges faced by a leading airline during the month led to lost bookings and cancellations, causing an adverse impact of approximately Rs 20 million on EBITDA in Q3 FY26. The impact of the IndiGo disruption was highlighted under one-offs and call-outs for the quarter.

ixigo had earlier announced that it would refund full convenience and assured fees to customers whose IndiGo flights were cancelled by the airline between December 3 and December 8, 2025.

Despite the disruption, ixigo reported a net profit of Rs 23.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 15.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 317.6 crore, while gross transaction value increased 21 percent year-on-year. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 30.8 crore for the quarter.

The bus segment recorded gross transaction value growth of over 36 percent year-on-year, while the flights vertical delivered growth of more than 22 percent year-on-year despite industry-wide disruptions during December. International flights gross transaction value grew over 50 percent year-on-year in the quarter, outpacing domestic growth and reflecting sustained strength in outbound travel demand.

ixigo Group chief financial officer Saurabh Devendra Singh stated that challenging quarters such as Q3 FY26 allow the company to differentiate itself and leverage its customer-first approach as a diversified multimodal platform, adding that sustainable growth and profitability are outcomes of this strategy.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 10:00 AM