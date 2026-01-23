Route Mobile chairman Mark James Reid resigns; Proximus Global CEO Seckin Arikan joins board

Cloud communications platform provider Route Mobile on Friday announced that Mark James Reid has resigned as Chairman and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company, with effect from the close of business hours on January 22, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Reid cited preoccupation and other personal commitments as the reason for his resignation. Following his exit from the board, Reid has also ceased to be a member of Route Mobile’s Audit Committee, Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee, and Risk Management Committee.

“This is to inform the Board that due to my pre-occupation and other personal commitments, I hereby tender my resignation as a Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 22 January 2026,” Reid said in his resignation letter.

Separately, Route Mobile announced the appointment of Seckin Arikan as an Additional Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on its board.

Arikan is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Proximus Global, where he is responsible for strengthening the group’s position as a global leader in digital communications and digital identity. Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of the API Business Unit at Vonage.

Proximus Group, the holding company of Route Mobile, employs Reid as its Chief Financial Officer. Reid joined Proximus in May 2021 and previously held senior finance roles at British Airways, Travelport, Yahoo, and Liberty Global, with professional experience across Switzerland, the UK and the US. He was also closely involved in executing Proximus Group’s #inspire2022 strategy, which helped restore domestic operations to top-line and EBITDA growth by 2022.

Route Mobile provides cloud communications platform services to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNOs).

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 12:33 PM